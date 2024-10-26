Kendrick Lamar reveals spiritual secrets: 'I literally talk to...'

Kendrick Lamar is slated to headline major Super Bowl LIX Halftime performance

Kendrick Lamar recently opened up about a deeply personal aspect of his life.

In an intimate conversation with SZA, published by Harper’s Bazaar, the HUMBLE rapper revealed his spiritual routine.

"I literally talk to God" he candidly shared, adding this practice sometimes makes him question his sanity.

"Like, it’s to a point where I’ll be starting to think I’m going crazy. But then He has to remind me, 'No, this is really me,'" Lamar, 37, told his former Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) labelmate.

In addition to nurturing his spiritual side, the Euphoria singer discussed how he maintains his physical and mental health.

"My early-morning practice is that I have to run," he explained. "When I started running, that’s where I began to understand this threshold of pain, in the spirituality for me."

The Not Like Us rapper reflected on how his morning ritual is fuelled by his passion and ambitions, recalling "I remember my shins aching, thinking, I’ve got one mile to go. Then, I get whispers and downloads about things I want to explore. Next thing I know, I’m three miles in, four miles in."

"I wake up and do this sh--- every day," he added.

Additionally, Lamar has an exciting milestone on the horizon. He’s set to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2025.