Naomi Campbell finally shares her reaction to Liam Payne’s demise

Naomi Campbell breaks silence on Liam Payne's tragic death

Naomi Campbell has finally addressed Liam Payne’s tragic death.

Naomi, who dated Liam for four months in 2019, wrote a comment on photos shared by Nicole Scherzinger that morning.

The supermodel shared dove emojis, a broken heart symbol and prayer hands in a heartfelt comment.

At the time of Naomi and Liam's amicable split, a source spilled to The Mirror, “Liam and Naomi had a lot of fun together, they got on well and had a laugh. But it just wasn't meant to be.”

“They are going to stay friends – there are no hard feelings with either of them,” said an insider.

Earlier, Liam and Naomi sparked romance rumours when they celebrated the New Year together in Ghana.

The couple were reported to have been having a “mind-blowing time together in London and New York,” while they made flirty exchanges on each other social media.

Liam described Naomi as “perfection in a person,” while the model called late singer “a beautiful soul”.

Naomi’s comment came when Nicole revealed that she was texting Liam on the day he died.

Meanwhile, Liam passed away last week after falling 45ft from the third floor into the courtyard of the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires.