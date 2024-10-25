Tom Holland shares advice for younger self while working in Spider-Man

Tom Holland is all set to play Peter Parker again

Tom Holland shared a glimpse into his past movies as he gears up to appear in the fourth instalment of the Spider-Man series.

In recent interview with Good Morning America, The Devil All the Time star shared the advice he would give to himself as a young actor starting his career.

He recalled being corrected by his parents while mispronouncing the word “spotted” in his role as the titular character in the musical Billy Elliot, in the interview on Thursday, October 24th.

"I remember my dad corrected me, saying, 'No, son, it's not spodded; it's spotted,'" Holland said, putting emphasis on the letter 'T.'

He shared that looking back, he would tell his younger self to "stick with it and keep having fun." He would also advise his younger self to not let the work become "too much."

While watching a clip of his 2021 movie Spider-Man: No Way Home, Holland, 28, looked back at the “fun” time he had with co-stars Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield on the set.

"I loved being on set with those guys in our suits, having the freedom to kind of just make stuff up and have fun with it," he said.

Remembering the day, he first walked in wearing the Spider-Man costume he shared that he will never forget that day. "It was amazing," he said, adding how it still feels like just yesterday.

"We had so much fun. I remember just laughing and laughing and laughing. And poor John [Watts], it was like herding cats when we were all on set together."

Holland has previously shared that his fourth movie in the Spider-Man series will start filming early next year.