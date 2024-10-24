This Is Us: Chrissy Metz reveals playing Kate helped heal childhood wounds

'This Is Us' star Chrissy Metz praises beautifully written role for its impact on others

Chrissy Metz recently opened up about how portraying Kate in This Is Us has helped her heal from her childhood traumas.

In a recent appearance on The Jamie Kern Lima Show, the 44-year-old actress shared that the Dan Fogelman-created drama provided her with a sense of worthiness she didn’t feel growing up, following years of mental, physical, and emotional abuse from her stepfather.

"What’s interesting is all the things I never heard, I get to hear from people," Metz explained. "I’ve started to feel worthy after not feeling that while growing up. When fans say, 'Oh, I’m sorry if I’m bothering you,' I tell them, 'Oh, no, you’re healing the wounds for me.'"

"You’re putting little band-aids on these wounds for me," she continued. "It really means a lot to me."

Metz emphasised the change her role has made among the people, saying, "I feel like they have been impacted, and not because of me, but because of, yeah, what I've brought to the role, but also the way that it was written."

"The way that there was such care taken for her and the show as a whole," she added.

Although Metz has made strides in coming to terms with her stepfather’s treatment through therapy, she acknowledges that it still affects her somehow when she enters every room.