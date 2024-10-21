Diddy makes shocking confession in resurfaced video clip

Social media users note the double meaning in the 'last words' Diddy chose after his recent arrest

Diddy’s video from years ago is making rounds on the internet after his arrest last month.



The Bad Boy Records founder, who is currently held at a detention centre in New York City, was arrested last month on the allegations of abuse and trafficking.

The resurfaced video from 2017, featured the disgraced music mogul playing a game on Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg’s show Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party, along with Usher and La La Anthony.

The guests were given a card each, which read a fill-in-the-blank statement that they had to complete. Diddy’s card read, “When I die, I want my last words to be …”

He answered without much thought, “I did it,” as he threw the card up in the air with a smile.

Stewart, Snoop and Anthony all were seen clapping and laughing, while Usher, who was famously friends with the rapper, kept sitting with his arms crossed and looked straight ahead.

After the video circulated all over the internet in the light of recent events, a spokesperson told Page Six that the video was taken “out of context.”

“It’s disappointing to see the media and social commentators twist moments into something they were not. By taking video clips and photos out of context and attempting to link them to a false narrative implying inappropriate behaviour is completely ridiculous,” Combs’ representative said.

Social media users noted the ominous tone of the “last words” Diddy chose, as someone commented, “You sure did, and that’s why you’re in jail buddy.”

“Well that didn’t age well,” another added.

“…and our last words to you would be ‘We know,'” someone else chimed in.