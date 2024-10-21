Princess Charlotte wants to become nurse

Prince William and Kate Middleton, are proud of her caring nature and determination

Despite being a royal, Princess Charlotte reportedly has aspirations for a humble career as a nurse.



The nine-year-old has expressed her wish to pursue this path, according to New Idea. A palace insider shared that while she is still young, her parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, are proud of her caring nature and determination.



Charlotte's interest in nursing has grown after Prince William introduced her and her brothers to the vital role of the NHS.

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, commented on her potential, noting Charlotte’s responsible behavioUr with her siblings, Prince George and Prince Louis. She has often been seen guiding them on how to act appropriately.

Seward further speculated that Charlotte’s desire to emulate the compassionate nurses who supported her mother during her cancer diagnosis reflects her caring character.

She suggested that if Charlotte were to pursue nursing, it would position her as a “princess for the people,” reminiscent of her grandmother, Princess Diana.

William and Kate are fostering a grounded upbringing for their children, steering them away from the sense of entitlement that has historically accompanied royal life.

Princess Charlotte is anticipated to follow a path similar to that of Princess Anne, King Charles's sister. Meanwhile, her older brother, Prince George, is second in line for the throne, and Prince Louis may take on royal duties in the future if he chooses to be a working royal.