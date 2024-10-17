 
October 17, 2024
Entertainment

'Doctor Who' writer announces another adaptation

Spin off 'The War Between the Land and the Sea' is expected to release between 2025-2026

By Web Desk
October 17, 2024
Spin off 'The War Between the Land and the Sea' is expected to release between 2025-2026

Popular BBC TV series, Doctor Who has been renewed for another adaptation.

The show runner, Russell T Davies has announced that the writing team is coming up with a spin off titled, The War Between the Land and the Sea.

Davies confirmed the news through Doctor Who Magazine. While talking about the upcoming show, 61-year-old writer unveiled that he has joined hands with Pete McTighe, who previously wrote episodes Kerblam and Praxeus in the Sci-fi show.

Russell mentioned: “In the office, this show is generally shortened to TWB, which makes me think it stands for Torchwood: Birmingham. We're in the third week of filming. Very exciting!”

"The shoot will go on until just before Christmas, and it's a mammoth task, all wrangled by one director, Dylan Holmes William”, he added.

"I wrote eps 1 and 5, Pete McTighe wrote eps 2 and 3, and ep 4 is by both of us. Shooting a miniseries as one block brings its own challenges."

The makers are expecting to release the new spin off in the late 2025 or early 2026.

Adventure drama, Doctor Who, features; David Tennant, Matt Smith, Tom Baker, Jodie Whittaker, Ncuti Gatwa and others.  