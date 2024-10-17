Liam Payne honoured by Hollywood, music stars after ‘shocking’ death

Liam Payne is being remembered in a slew of heartfelt tributes from across the Hollywood and music industry after the pop star died tragically at the age of 31 following a fall from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
“I am in shock right now. Liam was always so kind to me. He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I cannot believe he’s gone,” Charlie Puth took to his Instagram stories. “I am so upset right now, may he rest in peace.”
“Just talked to you 2 days ago my guy. Ima miss u frfr,” rapper Ty Dolla Sign added on his Stories, along with a video of Payne.
“So upsetting to hear the news of [Liam Payne] passing,” Paris Hilton wrote in a tribute on X. “Sending love and condolences to his family & loved ones. RIP my friend”
Lou Teasdale, One Direction’s travelling hairdresser from their era as a band, also shared, ““Sending you all so much love”.
Music producer Zedd took to his social media to share a heartwarming note.
“RIP Liam… I can’t believe this is real… absolutely heartbreaking.” In a separate tweet, he continued, “Life is short and fragile… You never know what people are going through. We live in times where being rude, divisive and mean is normal; sometimes even celebrated. It doesn’t have to be this way. We should do our best to be kind, supportive and mindful.”
