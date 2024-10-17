 
Thursday October 17, 2024
Liam Payne honoured by Hollywood, music stars after ‘shocking’ death

By Web Desk
October 17, 2024
Late Liam Payne receives tributes from all over Hollywood
Liam Payne is being remembered in a slew of heartfelt tributes from across the Hollywood and music industry after the pop star died tragically at the age of 31 following a fall from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

“I am in shock right now. Liam was always so kind to me. He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I cannot believe he’s gone,” Charlie Puth took to his Instagram stories. “I am so upset right now, may he rest in peace.”

“Just talked to you 2 days ago my guy. Ima miss u frfr,” rapper Ty Dolla Sign added on his Stories, along with a video of Payne.

“So upsetting to hear the news of [Liam Payne] passing,” Paris Hilton wrote in a tribute on X. “Sending love and condolences to his family & loved ones. RIP my friend”

Lou Teasdale, One Direction’s travelling hairdresser from their era as a band, also shared, ““Sending you all so much love”.

Music producer Zedd took to his social media to share a heartwarming note.

“RIP Liam… I can’t believe this is real… absolutely heartbreaking.” In a separate tweet, he continued, “Life is short and fragile… You never know what people are going through. We live in times where being rude, divisive and mean is normal; sometimes even celebrated. It doesn’t have to be this way. We should do our best to be kind, supportive and mindful.”