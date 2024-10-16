Netflix unveils exciting K-drama slated for November

November is shaping up to be an exciting month for K-drama fans on Netflix!
First up, the romantic comedy Mr. Plankton is set to arrive, bringing laughter and love to our screens.
Meanwhile, the gripping drama-thriller When the Phone Rings will keep us on the edge of our seats with weekly episodes.
A Virtuous Business continues its run and will conclude in mid-November, giving viewers a satisfying ending to the JTBC 90s period drama.
October also promises to be a solid month for new K-dramas on Netflix, with more titles potentially being announced.
This month, subscribers can indulge in the historical-action movie Uprising and enjoy the ongoing episodes of A Virtuous Business.
Read on for more updates on Netflix's K-drama line-up!
Episodes: 8
Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance | Runtime: 60 Minutes
Cast: Woo Do Hwan, Lee You Mi, Oh Jung Se, Kim Hae Sook, Kim Min Seok
Netflix Release Date: November 8th, 2024
Episodes: 12
Genre: Drama| Runtime: 60 Minutes
Cast: Yoo Yeon Seok, Chae Soo Bin, Heo Nam Jun, Jang Gyu Ri, Jin Kyung
Netflix Release Date: November 15th, 2024 | New Episodes: Friday, Saturday
Episodes: 12
Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 90 Minutes
Cast: Kim So Yeon, Yeon Woo Jin, Kim Sung Ryung, Kim Sun Young, Lee Se Hee
Netflix Finale Date: November 17th, 2024 | New Episodes: Saturday, Sunday
