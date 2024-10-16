Prince William celebrates as King Charles makes delightful announcement

Prince William beams with joy during his latest public appearance after King Charles begins a new delightful chapter of his reign.



The Prince of Wales attended the community day organised by the NFL Foundation UK in London on October 15.

During his royal engagement, the father-of-three seemingly appeared happy and content as he showcased his football skills on the ground in a video released by Kensington Palace.

The Prince also shared a message, which reads, "Seeing first-hand the power of sport in building confidence and providing a level playing field for all."



"@nflflag is fast-paced, inclusive, and designed to inspire and engage young people, developing their confidence and supporting them to reach their full potential."

Notably, William's sighting occurred after the monarch decided to rebrand his cherished charity project.

For those unfamiliar, The Prince's Trust is now known as The King's Trust after getting a new name and look, which was approved by the Privy Council.

It has been said that this new change must have been wholeheartedly welcomed by the key members of the royal family including Prince William.