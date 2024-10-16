Jennifer Aniston surprising life update leaves fans stunned

Jennifer Aniston, at 55, is radiant and fit, thanks to her dedication to wellness.

Her recent collaboration with Pvolve showcases her toned physique in stunning images.

In a behind-the-scenes video, Aniston humorously uses a unique fan resembling a vacuum cleaner nozzle to stay cool during her Pvolve workout.

This science-led program combines low-impact exercises with resistance-based equipment, perfect for her five-day-a-week fitness routine.

Aniston has come a long way since her grueling workout days. "I burned out and broke my body," she confessed to InStyle.

Now, she prioritises sustainability and gentler exercises.

"I much prefer working out with friends," Aniston shared, enjoying hip-hop music from Lizzo and Rihanna. Her partnership with Pvolve began after experiencing back pain two years ago.

"As we age, we have to keep it exciting and be kinder to our bodies," Aniston remarked. She wishes she'd discovered Pvolve earlier to avoid past injuries.

While the Friends star has explored Botox, she now prefers peptide injections for anti-aging benefits. Despite speculation, she maintains her looks are natural.

Aniston's balanced diet includes protein-rich foods, cheat days for dirty martinis, and a morning routine of warm lemon water and nutritious breakfast. Meditation, outdoor activities with her dogs, and prioritizing mental health complete her wellness circle.

"It's about being healthy and happy as I can be," Aniston stated, inspiring others to focus on well-being.