Princess Kate spoils Prince Harry's major plan

Prince Harry's efforts to melt down hearts of his royal relatives do not seem to produce the desired results as the members of the royal family have seemingly moved from the Duke's drama.



Kate Middleton, who's gradually returning to to public life, has reportedly abandoned plans to reach out to Prince Harry to end feud.

The Duke of Sussex, who reportedly wants to make amends with his royal relatives has been warned that his efforts to reconcile with them will go in vein as William and Kate have changed their priorities.

The prince and Princess of Wales, who once had a close relationship with the Duke of Sussex, are no longer on speaking terms as their relationship with Harry has deteriorated over the last few years.



Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond said: "Catherine has far, far too much on her plate to bother about trying to rope in an estranged brother.



“Her focus is on her husband, her children and getting strong enough for a very gradual return to work. I think her illness has made her marriage to William stronger than ever, and that was evident from the video."

The expert went on claiming: “You can try playing peacemaker for just so long, and it looks as though she did make some attempt to bridge the gap.

Bond shared her thoughts about the future Queen's intentions and priorities, saying: "But, in the end, your loyalty and your heart belong to your husband, and I don’t think Catherine will exert any pressure on William to hold out an olive branch to Harry unless he decides that’s what he wants. And that looks wholly unlikely for the foreseeable future."