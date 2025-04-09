Kate Hudson having time of her life as she embarks on music career

Kate Hudson is having the time of her life after she embarks on music career.

A source spilled to Life & Style magazine that actress turned singer received full support from her rocker fiancé Danny Fujikawa on her new journey.

“Becoming a full-blown musician has been a lifelong dream for Kate and now that she’s finally off to the races she’s having the time of her life,” revealed an insider.

Reflecting on Kate’s aspirations, the source said, “She put out her album almost a year ago and the reaction was really encouraging.”

After she dropped her album, Glorious in 2024, Kate was praised by critics and fans with plenty of social media users gushing over the singer’s vocals.

“To have so many people love the album has been beautiful for her,” continued an insider.

The source mentioned, “Musicians she admires and looks up to have complimented her on the songwriting, on her voice, it’s mind-blowing for her.”

“She wasn’t expecting to turn into some huge pop star when she agreed to make this album, all she wanted was to make something she was proud of and put it out there with no regrets,” explained an insider.

The source stated, “She tried not to think too far past that.”

Meanwhile, another source mentioned that Kate “is now booked to play at a huge festival in Northern California in a couple of months”.

“She’s always been the muse to the rock star and now she’s stepping into her power and becoming the rock star herself, it’s very full circle and so rewarding,” added an insider.