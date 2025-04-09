King Charles issues exciting update hours before Harry's legal verdict

Royal family issued an exciting update on King Charles before Prince Harry's much-awaited verdict in his ongoing security case.

The King's office shared delightful photos of his meeting with the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, during his four-day state visit to the European country.

The message alongside the pictures reads, "Their Majesties’ third day in Rome has begun!"

"At the beautiful Villa Doria Pamphilj, The King met the Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni."

It is important to note that the Palace shared details related to the King's first engagement on the third day of the trip amid Harry's appearance in the London court.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex is currently battling a case to regain his security which was downsized after he stepped down from his senior royal role in 2020.

Harry's lawyer claimed the previous ruling "left him singled out for different, unjustified and inferior treatment." Now, all eyes are on the verdict of the case, which is set to be announced today.