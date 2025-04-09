Prince Harry's security case ruling day: Duke exudes victory confidence

Prince Harry's security case final day: Duke exudes confidence ahead of ruling

Prince Harry was in high spirits as he returned to the Court of Appeal for final day of his legal battle against the Home Office over his security provision in the UK.

The Duke of Sussex was exuding confidence ahead of ruling in his case, challenging the dismissal of his High Court legal action against the Home Office over Ravec's decision.

On Tuesday, during the first day of the appeal hearing, Shaheed Fatima KC, representing Harry, argued that the Duke has been "singled out" for "inferior treatment" when his high level of protection from the Metropolitan Police was removed.

She told the court that when the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) made its February 2020 decision, it failed to apply "its own terms of reference".

Instead, Ravec created a "different and so-called 'bespoke process'", she continued.

"The appellant does not accept that 'bespoke' means 'better'. In fact, in his submission, it means that he has been singled out for different, unjustified and inferior treatment," the layer told the court.

Fatima, in written submissions to the court, emphasised that "this appeal concerns the most fundamental right: to safety and security of person".

The Sussexes had wished "to continue their duties in support of the late Queen as privately funded members of the royal family" after January 2020, according to his legal team.