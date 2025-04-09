Justin Bieber's rare appearance shocks fans after 'cry for help' livestream

Justin Bieber has stunned his fans by doing something unexpected in his latest sighting after 'cry for help' livestream.

The Baby singer had previously sparked concern among fans with his routine 'hollow-eyed appearance' and erratic behaviour amid the circling marital trouble rumours.

As per Daily Mail, in the post before the Sorry crooner's surprising appearance Monday, April 7, Selena Gomez's ex had vented in an Instagram Livestream about his 'emotional struggles' and 'anger issues' looking 'gaunt'.

However, marking strike contrast to his usual grim outlook, the Peaches singer could now be seen smiling widely as he existed The Vintage Coffee House in Palm Springs this week.

Hailey Bieber's partner was sighted jovial as he walked with his entourage to a Range Rover vehicle waiting nearby.

Daily Mail reported that the father of one has got his 'spark back' as the Canadian singer and the Rhode founder have decided to 'actively' work to 'save their marriage'.

A source told the outlet that the mother of his child is 'ready to provide the consistency' that the 31-year-old direly needs at this moment.