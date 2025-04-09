Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis marriage on the rocks?

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis recent outing hints marital woes once again

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have worried their fans with their recent appearance despite having put a united front for their children during their family vacation to Rome.

The Jobs star and the Friends With Benefits actress' marriage of a decade was rumoured to have faced hardship over Kutcher's ties to Sean 'Diddy' Combs that got highlighted after his arrest.

The rumours were subsequently dismissed as 'ridiculous and false'.

Even the recent family holiday in Italy also strengthened the positive narrative.

However, the 47-year-old and the 41-year-old appeared strained exiting Beverly Hills Hotel, Los Angeles recently once again fueling divorce rumours, as reported by Daily Mail.

As the Black Swan star, wearing baggy jean jacket and khaki cargo pants, walked beside her husband who donned a gray pullover sweatshirt and a jeans, the two didn't seem jovial or happy.

The What Happens in Vegas alum appeared 'awkward' while the Bad Moms star had 'stoic' expressions on her face.

The duo didn’t even appear enthusiastic to talk to each other much. The couple 'chatted briefly' only as the two walked around the place.

Nevertheless, only time will unveil the reality of their relationship now.