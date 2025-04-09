BTS J Hope wraps North American leg of first solo tour

J Hope has successfully wrapped up the North American leg of the Hope On The Stage world tour.

After power-packed performances in a series of sold-out concerts in Brooklyn, Chicago, Mexico City, San Antonio, and Oakland, the BTS star concluded the first part of his debut solo tour on Sunday, April 6.

Kicking off with his highly anticipated shows in Seoul on February 28, the Arson singer recently set the stage on fire at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

During his L.A. concert, the K-pop icon, whose real name is Jung Ho-seok, admitted in front of a massive crowd that he was sceptical about performing solo, but now the experience was turned out to be unforgettable.

"I was doubtful and scared at first, but I think you can only learn about the world and yourself after you experience them in person," he shared

The More singer expressed deep gratitude for the BTS ARMY, who supported him throughout the phases and allowed him to grow.

"My first solo stadium performance had a big meaning and was itself historic for me," he continued. "This stage was made by you, and everything becomes one thanks to you guys."

J-Hope, 31, is now gearing up to thrill his Asian fans with concerts in Manila on April 12 and 13, Singapore on April 26 and 27, Jakarta on May 3 and 4, Bangkok on May 10 and 11, Macau on May 17 and 18, Taipei on May 24 and 25 and lastly in Osaka on May 31 and June 1.