Prince Harry lawyer gives shocking details about threat to Duke’s life

Prince Harry’s lawyer Shaheed Fatima KC provided never-before-revealed details about a life-threatening letter to the Duke of Sussex during his two-day legal proceedings in security case.

King Charles’ younger son police protection was downgraded after he stepped down from his senior royal position with his wife, Meghan Markle, in 2020.

The Duke is suing the home secretary when the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC) withdrew his automatic right to police protection. He will is currently attending the second day of proceedings at London Court to appeal for fair treatment concerning his protection in the UK.

The royal’s attorney claimed that Harry was “singled out” for “inferior treatment” following his exit. During the first day of the hearing on Tuesday, Fatima revealed that Harry received a serious threat to his life by a terrorist group.

A call was made for Prince Harry “to be murdered” and that his “assassination would please” a certain community. The lawyer shared that Harry's security team were informed the terrorist group had published a document with the said claims, via GB News.

However, the alleged assassination threat was not revealed in the legal submission.

In other written submission, Fatima shared that Harry and his wife Meghan “felt forced to step back from the role of full-time official working members of the royal family as they considered they were not being protected by the institution.”