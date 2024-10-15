Pregnant Margot Robbie glows in new campaign 

Margot Robbie is bringing the heat as the newest ambassador for french fragrance.
The 34-year-old Barbie actress stars alongside Jacob Elordi in the fragrance's latest visual ad, released on October 14.
In the clip, Robbie sends a tantalizing text to Elordi, "See you at five," before transforming into a French-girl goddess.
She slips into a stunning red Chanel ensemble, complete with a two-piece blazer and mini skirt, and cruises down a picturesque street in a top-down car.
Elordi, 27, revs up his motorcycle to meet Robbie, but when he seemingly stands her up, she takes a daring dive into the water, emerging in a sultry red one-piece bathing suit.
Chanel unveiled Robbie as the new face of Chanel No. 5, captioning an Instagram post, "A rendez-vous. The new face of N°5, Margot Robbie embodies a woman who has decided she won’t be just another number, choosing over and over again to put her faith in whatever the future holds. What will you choose? N°5 IS THE ANSWER."
Robbie opened up to Vogue about her partnership with Chanel, saying, "There's something inherently passionate and strong about the color red. There’s a real strength in this fragrance, too." She envisions the Chanel No. 5 woman as "powerful, she has desires."
Discussing her style in the ad, Robbie reflected, "In Australia, we like effortless beauty, but in a casual way. I think French girl beauty is also effortless, but in a more put-together way. It’s hard to achieve, but I think it’s the thing we’re all striving for."
As the actress prepares for her new role as Chanel's ambassador, she's also eagerly awaiting another significant milestone – motherhood.
She and husband Tom Ackerley are expecting their first child together. A source revealed to People magazine that they "can't wait" for their new addition, adding that they've "wanted to be parents for a really long time, and are so happy."
Shawn Mendes opened up to John Mayer about what new album ‘Shawn’ gave him
Jeff Goldblum talks about Dr. Ian Malcolm’s return to the Jurassic World universe
Lil Rel Howery recalls ‘emotional conversation’ with Cory Hardrict, ‘we just talked’
Rapper Ka’s work included critically acclaimed ‘30 Keys’, ‘Conflicted’ and more
Julie Chen shares tips on dealing with scandals and allegations in a marriage
Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth star together on the upcoming Netflix romance 'Lonely Planet'