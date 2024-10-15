Pregnant Margot Robbie glows in new campaign

Margot Robbie is bringing the heat as the newest ambassador for french fragrance.

The 34-year-old Barbie actress stars alongside Jacob Elordi in the fragrance's latest visual ad, released on October 14.

In the clip, Robbie sends a tantalizing text to Elordi, "See you at five," before transforming into a French-girl goddess.

She slips into a stunning red Chanel ensemble, complete with a two-piece blazer and mini skirt, and cruises down a picturesque street in a top-down car.

Elordi, 27, revs up his motorcycle to meet Robbie, but when he seemingly stands her up, she takes a daring dive into the water, emerging in a sultry red one-piece bathing suit.

Chanel unveiled Robbie as the new face of Chanel No. 5, captioning an Instagram post, "A rendez-vous. The new face of N°5, Margot Robbie embodies a woman who has decided she won’t be just another number, choosing over and over again to put her faith in whatever the future holds. What will you choose? N°5 IS THE ANSWER."

Robbie opened up to Vogue about her partnership with Chanel, saying, "There's something inherently passionate and strong about the color red. There’s a real strength in this fragrance, too." She envisions the Chanel No. 5 woman as "powerful, she has desires."

Discussing her style in the ad, Robbie reflected, "In Australia, we like effortless beauty, but in a casual way. I think French girl beauty is also effortless, but in a more put-together way. It’s hard to achieve, but I think it’s the thing we’re all striving for."

As the actress prepares for her new role as Chanel's ambassador, she's also eagerly awaiting another significant milestone – motherhood.

She and husband Tom Ackerley are expecting their first child together. A source revealed to People magazine that they "can't wait" for their new addition, adding that they've "wanted to be parents for a really long time, and are so happy."