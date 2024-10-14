Queen Camilla faces challenges on Australia tour with King Charles

The royal couple is set to arrive in Australia on Friday

As King Charles embarks on his historic first tour to Australia as reigning monarch, Queen Camilla may face some challenges along the way, with the trip expected to be "extremely exhausting" for the 76-year-old royal, according to an expert.

The royal couple is set to arrive in Australia on Friday, followed by a visit to Samoa on October 23, and they’ll head back to the UK on October 26.

Speaking with Fabulous, Majesty Magazine's editor-in-chief, Ingrid Seward, shared insights on the Queen's endurance for the tour, noting, "Queen Camilla is 76

“She gets very tired because she's not born to this royal life.

“I know she's been in it a long time, but she's not born to it, and I think people sometimes forget that Camilla's never actually had a job.

“She's not a great traveller, and she's not good in the heat, because you know her, you know, like a lot of women of her age, you know. her feet swell up, and she feels uncomfortable.

“So it's not the most pleasurable thing to do for her to whisk across to Australia although it might be really exciting for somebody younger.”

Though the tour may be challenging for Queen Camilla, a royal expert believes she will ensure its success. The King and Queen are set to begin their trip in Sydney on October 18, followed by a visit to Canberra three days later for a banquet with senior politicians.

This marks Charles’ 17th visit to Australia, but it will be his first official trip to a Commonwealth nation as King. It’s also his first time returning to Australia since 2018, when he opened the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in Queensland.