Anthony Hopkins all set for 'Maserati: The Brothers'

Anthony Hopkins to star in 'Maserati: The Brothers'

Anthony Hopkins is all geared up to star in upcoming movie, Maserati: The Brothers.



According to Variety, the forthcoming movie is an English-language biopic, which will be directed by Bobby Moresco.

The story will “revolve around the family behind the high-performance automobiles that, along with Ferrari and Lamborghini, Italy is known for”.

Anthony will play a role of an Italian financier who bankrolls the Maserati brothers,” per official plotline.

The outlet reported that the Maserati movie is produced by Italy’s Andrea Iervolino via his new movie and TV organisation called The Andrea Iervolino Company.

Iervolino’s previous company, ILBE Group, in which he was partnered with Monika Bacardi, produced the Bobby Moresco-directed biopic Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend.

He was also among the producers of Micheal Mann’s Ferrari.

In a press statement shared via the outlet, Iervolino saidm, “Having Anthony Hopkins on board is a dream come true.”

“His unparalleled ability to embody complex characters will undoubtedly elevate our story, and we are eager to see how he brings depth to his role,” read the statement.

Meanwhile, other casting details on Maserati: The Brothers, which will start shooting soon in Bologna, are still being kept under wraps.