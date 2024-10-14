Andrew Garfield, Dr. Kate Tomas ‘broke up months ago’

Andrew Garfield and Dr. Kate Tomas 'broke up'

Andrew Garfield and Dr. Kate Tomas haven't been together for "months" now.



The self-declared “philosopher” announced the split in the comment section of a recent Instagram post on Saturday, after a fan asked about their relationship status.

“Are you still dating Andrew Garfield?” the fan inquired. “If so, tell him I’m a fan of him, please. Thank you.”

“We broke up months ago,” Tomas, 42, revealed. “But I’m sure he will be happy to know that he is loved.”

katetomasphd/Instagram

The 41-year-old The Amazing Spider-Man and Tomas’ romance started back in March, when the ex-couple was seen on an intimate double date with songstress Phoebe Bridgers and comedian Bo Burnham in Malibu, Calif.

Pictures obtained by Page Six at the time captured the couple in a passionate engagement at Zinqué restaurant, where they were seen holding hands and hugging each other.

At the time, a source reported to the Us Weekly that the relationship between the Hacksaw Ridge actor and the spiritual mentor was still in its early stages, adding that Garflied “appreciates the fact that Kate is very different from other women he’s dated.”

“He thinks she has a great sense of humour and she’s easy to talk to,” the insider added. Garfield has dated actresses Emma Stone, Rita Ora and model Alyssa Miller in the past