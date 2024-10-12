Fresh clashes claim 11 lives in Kurram

A representational image shows members of a Jirga sitting while an elder speaks. — AFP/File

KURRAM: Fresh clashes between two tribes of District Kurram have claimed lives of 11 people and left several others wounded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as violence ensues once again in the region.

This comes weeks after police announced that clashes between nemesis tribes have stopped and peace has been restored in the area. The law enforcers had said security forces and police personnel were deployed at key positions to maintain law and order in the region.

Following this announcement, key Pak-Afghan border crossing at Kharlachi in Kurram district was also reopened on October 1.

Kurram Deputy Commissioner (DC) Javidullah Mehsud said that the unfortunate incident took place at the Kunj Alizai mountains, situated near the Pak-Afghan border.

"The six people who sustained injuries have been transported to a hospital," the deputy commissioner said. The official added that steps are being taken to make the roads safe and bring the situation back to normal in the district.

Local police said that its personnel and security forces have reached the area and have started an investigation into the clash.

Last month's clash saw 60 people's deaths and dozens of injuries, KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi had said.

The dispute involves two rival tribes who have been fighting over a piece of land. In August, the two sides had reached a two-month ceasefire after the armed clashes resulted in 50 casualties and wounded 226 others.