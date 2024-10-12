Keanu Reeves, Sandra Bullock recall real car crashes during 'Speed' filming

Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock relive wild moments from 'Speed'

Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock revved up nostalgia as they spilled the beans about their film Speed.

During Jan de Bont action flick’s 30th anniversary celebrations, the co-stars reunited earlier this week at Beyond Fest. They reflected on a particularly chaotic scene when they actually smashed cars on set.

"Don’t you remember that day on the bus?" the John Wick star asked Bullock, 60, according to IndieWire.

"When we were crashing through all the cars on the street?" he continued. "I remember we were a little under-informed. We were on the bus, driving near San Diego or something, set by the ocean, and all of a sudden, we were actually hitting cars. Boom! Boom! Everyone on the bus lost their minds. People were screaming!"

In Speed, Reeves, 60, plays LAPD officer Jack Traven, who teams up with passenger Annie Porter (Bullock) to prevent a city bus from exploding by keeping the vehicle moving at a minimum speed of 50 mph or else the bomb on board will detonate.

The iconic action movie also features Alan Ruck, Beth Grant, Dennis Hopper, Jeff Daniels, and Joe Morton.