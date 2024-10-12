Jelly Roll recalls first ‘Alcoholics Anonymous’ meeting at 14

Jelly Roll on his first Alcoholics Anonymous meeting

Jelly Roll recalled his experience as a teenager of his first Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.



“Oh goodness. I don’t fully remember my first real meeting ’cause I was court-ordered at like 14,” the 39-year-old singer said during a conversation of his experience in AA and Narcotics Anonymous on Friday’s episode of Sirius XM’s The Highway.

“I don’t remember it as much as I should,” Jelly, originally with the name Jason Bradley DeFord, added.

“But, I definitely remember the first time that I found solace in those rooms, or the first time that I kind of got introduced to the concept of this and how much stuff I’ve taken from them rooms.”

He further continued reminiscing how he had “never been more inspired” than when “leaving an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting or a Narcotics Anonymous meeting.”

“I think everybody should experience one if you’ve never drank in your life,” the Somebody Save Me singer added.

“I still think that there is something from it that is, you know, the good ones are like good theater. They’ll make you listen, you’ll learn, you’ll laugh and you’ll cry.”

He even revealed to the host, Ania Hammar, that his experiences in AA and NA inspired his song, “I Am Not Okay.”