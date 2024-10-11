Tate McRae reveals near-death experience with The Kid LAROI

Tate McRae went jet skiing with The Kid LAROI over the summer

Tate McRae had encountered a near death experience this summer while jet skiing with her boyfriend, The Kid LAROI.



During a guest appearance on The Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill on October 9, McRae, 21, opened up about a close brush with a whale.

"I didn’t realise what I was getting myself into," the Greedy songstress said of going jet skiing with LAROI, whose real name is Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard. "You know you have trust in your boyfriend, but jet skis are the worst. They flip over every two seconds."

After the couple unexpectedly plunged into the water, McRae shared that she and the STAY hitmaker found themselves just "10 feet away" from a massive whale.

"I was like, 'We nearly just landed in a whale’s mouth!'" the Run for the Hills vocalist recalled, reflecting on the eerie experience.

"The ocean is just a really freaky thing to me," she admitted, sharing what she exactly feels under the water. "When we fell in the water, I felt this tingling at the bottom of my feet and thought, 'We could die right now.'"

McRae and LAROI, 21, made their relationship Instagram official on her 21st birthday, July 1, 2024.