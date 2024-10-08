Emma Stone debuts her most daring style change to date: Photo

Emma Stone has undergone many hair transformations for different roles

Emma Stone, who has pulled off many different hair styles over the years, is set to surprise the audiences with a bold new transformation.

The Oscar-winning actress, who is currently filming her upcoming movie, Bugonia, with director Yorgos Lanthimos, sparked frenzy with her latest appearance.

Fans online are seemingly convinced that the actress has shaved her hair off for the role. The La La Land star was spotted in New York City on set and her fitted blue beanie hinted at the actress' major style change.

The outing comes just days after Stone attended the 2024 New York Festival and an usual clip from the evening suggested the same.

In a fan-captured video, while hugging Kieran Culkin’s wife, Jazz Charton, Stone was noted adjusting her wig.

Bugonia is Stone's fourth movie with the Greek filmmaker. Back in May, during the Cannes Film Festival, Lanthimos spoke about teaming up again with Stone.

“We have a great relationship. We just love working together,” he told Associated Press.

It is unclear how far along the filming has progressed as the details of the movie are still kept under wraps.



However, Indie Wire reported that the movie was filmed during the summer and it “follows an immature man who believes that a pharmaceutical executive is actually an alien and decides to kidnap him in order to stop an oncoming invasion.”

The movie is a remake of the 2003 Korean-language film Save the Green Planet! also staring Jesse Plemons and it is set to hit theatres in November 2025.