Whitney Houston’s mom Cissy Houston dies at 91

Cissy Houston, the late Whitney Houston’s mother, dies at 91

The music industry is reeling from a heartbreaking loss today.



Cissy Houston, the late Whitney Houston’s mother and a Grammy-award winning singer passed away at the age of 91.

The songstress’ family confirmed the death to the Associated Press Oct. 7.

According to the outlet, Cissy died in her New Jersey home on Oct. 7, while being taken care for Alzheimer's disease, which is a type of dementia that deteriorates memory, thinking and behaviour.

“Our hearts are filled with pain and sadness,” her daughter-in-law Pat Houston said in an Oct. 7 statement shared to the Associated Press. “We lost the matriarch of our family.”

In a heartfelt tribute, Pat expressed deep admiration for her late mother-in-law’s exceptional impact on the music industry, describing Cissy’s influence as “unparalleled.”

She added that Cissy was a “strong and towering figure in our lives,” highlighting the profound mark she left on both the family and the music world.

“A woman of deep faith and conviction, who cared greatly about family, ministry, and community,” she continued. “Her more than seven-decade career in music and entertainment will remain at the forefront of our hearts.”

Cissy first gained recognition in the 1960s as a member of the R&B group The Sweet Inspirations, alongside Doris Troy and her niece Dee Dee Warwick.

She made a lasting impression as a solo artist over her extensive career, which spanned several decades.

Hailing from New Jersey, she demonstrated her versatility by recording more than 600 songs across multiple genres as a session singer.

Her efforts earned her two Grammy Awards in the category of Best Traditional Soul Gospel Album for Face to Face (1997) and He Leadeth Me (1998).