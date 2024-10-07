Prince William reveals thrills and chills of royal holidays

Prince William gave a rare insight into his family’s holidays and hobbies, during a visit to Birtley Community Pool in Tyne and Wear last week.



"Catherine and I both adore swimming," William said.

He also shared a fun detail about his eldest son, Prince George, revealing that George has recently taken up scuba diving.

William has been diving since he was a kid and took over from his dad, King Charles, as President of the British Sub-Aqua Club (BSAC) back in 2014.

Kate, who’s a fan of cold-water swimming, also passed her PADI Advanced Open Water Diver qualification in 2015.

Although William and Kate’s kids—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—weren’t with them on the trip, it’s clear George has had his fair share of diving experiences on family holidays.



When William took on the presidency at BSAC, he said, "Scuba diving has opened my eyes to so many amazing sights and the responsibility we have to protect the underwater world.

I hope one day George will get to experience the wonders of snorkelling and diving too."

Kensington Palace even released some footage of William and Kate diving during their royal tour of Belize in 2022, where they explored the stunning barrier reef.