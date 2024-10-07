Meghan Markle reclaims spotlight from Kate Middleton with ‘inspiring’ move

Meghan Markle has seemingly outshined Princess Kate with her "truly inspiring" gesture.



For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex attended the LA Children’s Hospital Gala on Saturday to support a special cause.

While speaking at the event, Meghan lauded the remarkable efforts made by the management and hospital staff in order to provide health care to underprivileged kids.

Now, the Duchess' close pal Kelly McKee Zajfen took to her Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt message for the mother-of-three for her "commitment" to supporting the Children’s Hospital LA.

Alongside a delightful photo of her with Meghan, she wrote, "Oh what a night!! My deepest gratitude to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles for the extraordinary care they give to our daughter Lily."

Kelly added, "Our journey began when she was just two and a half, and from that day forward, we’ve experienced nothing but kindness, hope, care, and unmatched expertise. Our team at Children’s has given us strength and hope during the most challenging moments and their commitment to Lily’s care has made all the difference to our family."

While paying a sweet tribute to Meghan, the philanthropist said that she is "beyond grateful" to share in this beautiful evening with one of her closest friends.

She further said, "Meg, your commitment to supporting Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and community is truly inspiring. I’m so grateful to have you by my side."

It is important to note that Meghan's decision to come forward for a humanitarian cause came after Princess Kate met a teenage cancer patient at Winsdor.