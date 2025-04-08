Chris Brown to celebrate 20th anniversary of debut album with surprise tour

Chris Brown is embarking on a new tour in 2025, celebrating the 20th anniversary of his self-titled debut album.

The Breezy Bowl XX stadium world tour will feature Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller as special guests.

Brown took to Instagram to announce the tour, writing, "TEAM BREEZY !!!!!TEAM BREEZY!!!TEAM BREEZY!!!!!BREEZY BOWL 20th anniversary TOUR!!!!!!!!!! CELEBRATING 20 years of CB."

He expressed his excitement to share this moment with his fans, stating, "So excited to be able to share this moment with the world and my amazing fans. I CANT WAIT TO SEE ALL YALLS BEAUTIFUL FACES. IMA TAKE YALL THREW THESE ERAS BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY GIVE YALL MY HEART AND SOUL."

The tour will kick off with a European leg in June, featuring dates in Amsterdam, Germany, Manchester, London, Dublin, Glasgow, Paris, and more.

Summer Walker will join Brown on the North American leg, which begins on July 30 in Miami, followed by stadium dates in Tampa Bay, Fla.; Detroit; Washington, D.C.; Philadelphia; Toronto; Boston; Chicago; Las Vegas; Los Angeles; Atlanta; and many more.

Bryson Tiller will perform at all shows, while Walker will be present on North American dates. Brown also confirmed that the viral meet-and-greets are returning, writing, "OH AND WE DOING THEM MEET AND GREETS," to his Instagram Story.

The Breezy Bowl XX stadium world tour comes after Brown's successful 11:11 Tour in 2024 and his win for best R&B album at the 2025 Grammys for his 11:11 (Deluxe) album.