Meghan Markle reveals 'scary' health battle amid royal cancer crisis

Meghan Markle revealed 'scary' health battle after King Charles and Princess Kate's shocking announcements related to cancer diagnosis.

The Duchess of Sussex released the first episode of her new podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, on April 8, featuring the founder of a famous dating application, Whitney Wolfe Herd.

The businesswomen talked about the "real pressures of launching a business, the highs, the hurdles, and everything in between."

During their meaningful conversation, Meghan opened up about her 'scary' health battle diagnosed during her postpartum phase.

The Duchess and Whitney welcomed their children almost around the same time.

Speaking on the podcast, Prince Harry's wife said, "We both had very similar experiences — though we didn't know each other at the time — with postpartum, and we both had preeclampsia. Postpartum preeclampsia. It’s so rare and so scary."

She continued, "And you're still trying to juggle all of these things, and the world doesn't know what's happening quietly. And in the quiet, you're still trying to show up for people – mostly for your children — but those things are huge medical scares."

Notably, Meghan made a rare statement about her terrifying health issue amid the concerning cancer crisis in the royal family.