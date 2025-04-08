Princess Charlotte to mark special event with William, Kate on Palace balcony

Princess Charlotte will join her family on the Buckingham Palace balcony just days after celebrating her 10th birthday on May 2, according to new reports.

The young royal will be accompanied by her parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and her brothers, Prince George, 11, and Prince Louis, who will have just turned seven.

The balcony appearance will be part of the commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day. The royal children will witness a spectacular flypast featuring current and historic aircraft, including the Red Arrows display team.

The King will be joined by his closest family members for the historic occasion, including the Queen, who will stand alongside him on the famous balcony.

The Princess Royal and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, will also be in attendance.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are expected to appear, potentially with their children Lady Louise, 21, and James, Earl of Wessex, 17. Other working royals, including the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and possibly the Duke of Kent, will likely join the gathering.

As per GB News, "His Majesty is dedicated to bring his family and the country together in honour of Britain's war dead and recreate the sense of community that came with the celebrations to mark VE Day."

The monarch will view a military procession from the Buckingham Palace balcony, the same spot where Winston Churchill appeared in 1945. The parade will enter Horse Guards Parade as aircraft perform the flypast overhead.

The four-day commemorations will begin on bank holiday Monday, May 5, with events starting with the Cenotaph being dressed in Union flags.

Sir Keir Starmer previously said the anniversary will offer a moment for the nation to "do that generation proud".

The celebrations will provide "a fantastic opportunity for the country to unite for such a special occasion," according to a Palace source.