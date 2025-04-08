Prince Harry flashes victory sign as he appears in London court

Prince Harry has finally arrived at Court of Appeal to contest a decision to downgrade his security protection while he is in the UK.

The Duke of Sussex appeared in high spirits as he arrived at the Royal Courts of Justice to begin the next stage of his legal battle.

King Charles III's younger son arrived in a Range Rover surrounded by dozens of camera crew and photographers, fleshing a victory sign to show his confidence that he's going to win.

The Duke of Sussex landed in London on Sunday for an appeal against a High Court ruling on his security protection.

He headed to the court on Tuesday amid his ongoing legal battle with the Home Office over security of his family. The case will be heard over a two-day legal proceeding.

Meghan Markle's husband has been taking legal action against the Home Office over a decision made by the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures in February 2020.

Prince Harry believes his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, cannot "feel at home" or "safe" in the UK unless his police protection is fully restored.