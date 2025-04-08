The White Lotus season 4: Everything you need to know!

As The White Lotus 3 has reached its end, the anticipation and the wait for the next season has reached its peak.

With the latest season being critically analyzed, its ending being discussed, loopholes being pointed out, fans also want to know everything about the upcoming season.

So, let's take a look at what we know so far about season 4:

First of all, the renewal of The White Lotus for season 4 got confirmed in January 2025 by Variety with its production set to begin in 2026.

The season may premiere in either 2026 or early 2027.

As far as the location is concerned, HBO's programming executive Francesca Orsi revealed in an interview with Deadline that the location isn't confirmed but fans can expect 'a return to Europe'.

Insider revealed of the Emmy-winning series that the location probably won't be a cold one.

Fans are also really interested about the cast of the anthology series. While there is no confirmation about who would be starring in the upcoming season, there is plenty of speculation about it.

Natasha's character Belinda may return in guest appearance. Jon, whom Natasha feels will be around in 'every season', is not sure about what Mike White would do.

Leslie Bibb has also showed interest in returning as the 'Republican-leaning friend Kate' while also bring back Daphne from the previous seasons.

Nothing is confirmed as of yet. However, fans are eager to get every update that comes about their HBO Original series.