King Charles releases first statement after Prince Harry court appearance

Buckingham Palace released King Charles' key statement from Italy after Prince Harry appeared at court in central London.

The monarch and his wife received a warm welcome from the officials of the country, shown in the new delightful photos released by the royal family.

The statement reads, "At the Quirinale Palace, The King and Queen have been welcomed to Italy by President Mattarella and Signora Laura."

The first picture featured the royal couple witnessing a beautiful flypast, showing the colour of the UK and Italy's flags.

It is important to note that the King's office released the first statement after the Duke of Sussex flashed a victory sign before heading inside the court for his hearing in the security case.

Earlier, an insider told People Magazine that the Duke is "frightened and feels the only person who can do anything about it is his father." However, the Palace's source previously declined this report, quoting King Charles is not in control of the legal matters.

"Harry is determined to protect his own family at all costs," the source shared.