Kate Middleton reacts as Prince Harry begins UK security legal proceeding

Kate Middleton, who still holds a soft spot for her estranged brother-in-law, Prince Harry, is quite concerned about the ongoing drama that surrounds him.

The Princess of Wales and the Duke of Sussex once shared a close bond. Kate had always been supportive towards Harry and the Duke had dubbed the future Queen as the “sister I never had”.

However, that close bond was ruined after Harry had left the royal family with his wife Meghan Markle, and they went on to thrash the royals in public. This left the family deeply hurt but Kate is willing to move forward and end the rift.

As Prince Harry arrived in the UK on Tuesday for the two-day legal proceedings at the London Court of Appeal for his security case, sources revealed in a latest report about how Kate feels troubles that encircle the Duke.

Harry’s personal dramas causes no joy for his sister-in-law, insiders told Heat Magazine.

“Apparently, Kate is devastated,” the source said of Harry’s recent row with beloved former charity, Sentebale. “She doesn’t want Harry to be discredited. She thinks he must be incredibly lonely and putting on a brave face.”

During this tough time, Kate “feels more than ever that she needs to convince William to forgive him.”

The report comes as Harry found himself in a new row following his shock exit from Sentebale. The charity was close to Harry's heart since it was dedicated to the memory of his late mother, Princess Diana. It was also one of the last few ties that connected him back to his past life in the UK.

The charity chair, Dr Sophie Chandauka had accused the royal of by “bullying at scale”.

It remains to be seen how the legal proceedings will pan out for Prince Harry and his relations with the royal family.