Kate Middleton reminds William of Diana’s last wish in emotional outburst

Prince William and Kate Middleton are seemingly at a point of contention concerning a major issue.

The Princess of Wales, who reportedly has been in contact with Prince Harry much to William’s dismay, is determined in her efforts to bring the two estranged brothers together, especially after King Charles’ unexpected hospitalisation.

William, who is still angry at his younger brother for the humiliation and hurt he caused the royal family in the public, is not willing to forgive Harry despite his wife’s desperate requests.

According to insiders quoted by Heat Magazine, the future Queen is now telling William to honour his late mother’s Princess Diana’s wishes as she remains steadfast to finally reunite the estranged brothers in an emotional outburst.

“Kate has done everything she can, but nothing has worked,” the source told outlet.

“Between all the gentle hints and the numerous phone calls to Harry, it’s been an ongoing process that’s taken so much time, and exhausted a lot of her patience and energy.”

The insider added that William “just so stubborn and won’t entertain the idea of face-to-face talks with Harry”.

However, Kate “tried to remind William that this is the last thing Diana would have wanted, and Harry’s the same somewhat misunderstood soul he always was.”

They continued, “She tries to share details of their conversations and frequently reminds him about the good times they shared. But William’s not budging – and unless he does, it’s unlikely the rest of the family will soften their hearts, either.”

The update comes as King Charles is currently on a four-day State Visit to Italy with Queen Camilla.