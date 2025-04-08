Robert De Niro on receiving Cannes Film Festival’s Honorary Palme D’Or

Robert De Niro has recently expressed his elation over receiving the Honorary Palme d’Or at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

The Amsterdam actor’s tribute will reportedly be held during the festival’s opening ceremony on May 13, via Variety.

“I have such close feelings for Festival de Cannes…,” said the 81-year-old about the upcoming lifetime achievement tribute at the festival.

Robert added, “Especially now when there’s so much in the world pulling us apart, Cannes brings us together — storytellers, filmmakers, fans, and friends. It’s like coming home.”

This is not the first time that the legendary actor made an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival.

The Intern actor last walked the red carpet for Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and also presided over the jury 14 years ago.

Meanwhile, Robert will take part in a masterclass on the stage of the Debussy Theatre on May 14.

Last week, Cannes’ chief Thierry Fremaux spoke to Variety and revealed that he and his committee still had 50 movies to watch to complete the Official Selection which will be introduced on April 10 in Paris.

The list included American movie-makers, including Jim Jarmusch, Spike Lee, Richard Linklater, Kelly Reichardt, Ari Aster, Kristen Stewart and Wes Anderson.