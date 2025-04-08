Shiloh Jolie looks splitting image of Angelina Jolie in recent outing

Shiloh Jolie seems to have taken not only her mother's name and dropped her father's but has also got her mother's appearance.

The 18-year-old had recently made headlines for adopting a feminine look which was in stark contrast to her usual tom boy appearance.

Now in her latest outing the Wanted actress' daughter caught attention for looking splitting image of her famous mother.

As reported by Daily Mail, Shiloh was seen over the weekend chatting and laughing with her pals just outside a dance studio in Los Angeles.

Shiloh donned baggy top over loose-fitting black sweatpants along with sleek black trainers.

What made her resemble remarkably like Brad Pitt's ex was her hair tied up in Dutch braids in a fashion similar to the way Angelina's character Lara Croft in Tomb Raider films wore.

Not only that, the two also share similar chiseled facial features that had once shot the actress to fame in her earlier days.

While the Maleficent actress got renowned for her acting skills, her biological daughter stays in the news for her dancing chops.

The choreographer Kolanie Marks in an interview with People also praised 'Shiloh's dedication to her dance education', as per Daily Mail.