‘Thunderbolts’ new promo unveils Marvel’s strongest villain: watch

Thunderbolts*, Marvel’s upcoming film finally revealed its main evil character.

As per the Entertainment Weekly, the studio has previously declined to acknowledge the identity of Lewis Pullman’s character beyond his nickname "Bob."

Recently, with the release of new promo on Monday, the clip recognised him by one of his names in the film.

"I am the Void," Pullman's character declares. "There's no use fighting. You don't know what I'm capable of. Maybe I need to show you."

In a separate International trailer, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) assistant, Sentry Mel (Geraldine Viswanathan), says, "Sentry's gone off the rails and he's dangerous. The Avengers are gone. No one is coming to save the day."

"He's invincible, all powerful, stronger than all of the Avengers rolled into one," Valentina also describes in the footage.

To those unversed, in comic books a teenager suffering from schizophrenia and anxiety named Robert Reynolds (Bob) comes across experimental serum that he steels from his high school science professor, hoping to get high.

Unbeknownst to him, this concoction is the product of a failed government operation to recreate the Super Soldier Serum.

Given his mental issues, however, the serum creates a malevolent alter-ego inside of Bob's mind called the Void. He subconsciously creates the Sentry and develops powers like strength, invulnerability, flight, speed, enhanced senses, and energy projection.

Marvel Studios has not formally confirmed Pullman's Bob as Robert Reynolds/Sentry/the Void. However, according to outlet the villain is most likely to be played by Pullman.

Directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* will release in theatres this May 2, 2025.