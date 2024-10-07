Jennifer Lopez marks AMAs 50th anniversary with special throwback

Jennifer Lopez made her very first appearance at the AMAs in 2001

Jennifer Lopez has taken a nostalgic trip down memory lane, reflecting on her most treasured experiences at the American Music Awards.



During the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special on Sunday, October 6, Lopez, 55, looked back on her fondest moments at the AMAs from over the years.

She started by reflecting on her childhood days when she used to watch the show as a little girl, having big dreams.

"It's pretty incredible, right? Fifty years of the American Music Awards. I remember watching them at home when I was a little girl," J. Lo said in a taped interview.

"What?" she exclaimed with a laugh as a throwback footage of her performance from the very first appearance at the event in 2001 flashed on the screen. "It was so long ago — but the energy in the room was very electric."

In addition, the On the Floor hitmaker reminisced about her 2011 win at the AMAs for Favourite Latin Artist and expressed her gratitude for her 2015 hosting gig.

"A huge honour," she referred to the role, during which she made a slew of wardrobe changes throughout the night.

Additionally, the This Is Me... Now songstress’ AMAs 50th anniversary celebrations cameo came amid her ongoing split from Ben Affleck.