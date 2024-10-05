BLACKPINK’s Lisa blends K-Pop with ’90s nostalgia in 'Moonlit Floor'

Lisa dropped new song 'Moonlit Floor' on October 3

Lisa premiered her new song Moonlit Floor, blending K-pop magic with quintessential ’90s pop.

The BLACKPINK sensation dropped her latest solo single on Thursday, October 3, and performed it for the first time at the Global Citizen Festival.

According to Billboard, Lisa, whose real name is Lalisa Manobal, captures the charm of the ’90s by paying homage to Kiss Me, the iconic 1998 track by Sixpence None the Richer band, which continues to enchant listeners even 26 years after its release.

The music video of the Thai singer-rapper’s flirtatious and airy pop performance credited Lisa as the leading performer of the track, which was released through Loud Co./RCA Records.

Jessie Reyez is acknowledged as a songwriter, along with Ryan Williamson, also known as Rykeyz, and Matt Slocum, a member of Sixpence None the Richer who wrote Kiss Me.

Rykeyz also served as a producer of the song.

Sixpence None the Richer, who is about to embark on a tour supporting their new EP Rosemary Hill, released on October 4 on streaming platforms and available on CD and vinyl, achieved their biggest chart success with Kiss Me.