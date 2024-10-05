Nicola Peltz Beckham in tears over husband Brooklyn's new tattoo

Nicola Peltz Beckham in tears over husband Brooklyn's new tributary tattoo

Actress Nicola Peltz Beckham, 29, was deeply touched by her husband Brooklyn Beckham's sentimental gesture, honoring her late grandparents.

After launching his new hot sauce brand, Cloud 23, Brooklyn, 25, surprised Nicola with a thoughtful tribute.

On Friday, October 4, Nicola shared photos on Instagram, revealing Brooklyn's tattoo of a turtle next to her existing bunny tattoo, symbolizing her grandparents' eternal bond.

"@brooklynpeltzbeckham got a turtle for my grandpa next to my naunni's bunny," she wrote. "Now they're together forever. means the world to me."

Nicola's grandmother, Gina, affectionately known as "Naunni," passed away on May 17. Both Brooklyn and Nicola shared heartfelt messages on social media, paying tribute to her beloved grandmother.

"Dear my angel Naunni, I feel like I will never have the right words because I just don’t believe you’re gone," Nicola wrote in May.

"I really pray so hard you’re at peace right now. I still don’t understand where you went."

Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn's mother, offered condolences, saying, "Nicola we all feel so blessed to have loved naunni. We are so sorry for your loss and send you love and light at this incredibly difficult time we love you so so much."

Brooklyn also shared a touching post, featuring a photo of him and Naunni playing beer pong. "Naunni thank you for being you. You were the sweetest and happiest person ever and you taught me to find joy in everything."

The couple made their first public appearance after Naunni's passing at Paris Fashion Week in late September, coordinating in contrasting black and white looks for the spring/summer 2025 Courrèges show.