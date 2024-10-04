Millie Bobby Brown reveals 'shocking' marriage plans with 'Stranger Things' co-star

Millie Bobby Brown reveals marriage plans with THIS Stranger Things co-star

Millie Bobby Brown agreed to marry one of her Stranger Things co-star ahead of her marriage to husband Jake Bongiovi.

The 20-year-old British actress, who rose to fame after starring as Eleven in the Netflix sci-fi series Stranger Things, had previously sworn to marry Noah Schnapp, who played Will Byers in the series.

During an exclusive interview with MTV news back in 2022, The pair revealed their mutual agreement to marry each other if they remain unmarried by age 40.

They shared, “We said if we’re not married by 40, we’ll get married together because we’d be good roomies.

“Completely platonically, we would still be really good roomies.”

Setting some boundaries with Schnapp, the Enola Holmes star went on to add, “No kids, though, because I could not deal with a child of yours…Yeah, no kids at all. Only dogs…

“And separate bedrooms, for sure – my God, you’re so messy.”

According to Page Six, however, the 20-year-old married the love of her life on October 2, 2024, in an intimate ceremony after dating him for three years.

The Damsel actress teased her engagement with the son of Jon Bon Jovi last year, sharing a photo of herself sporting a sparkling diamond ring.