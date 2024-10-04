Ben Affleck turns to old habits amidst divorce stress from Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck was recently seen smoking in his luxury BMW i7 in Los Angeles, appearing downcast as he navigates the stress of his ongoing divorce from Jennifer Lopez.



The 52-year-old actor's solo outing comes as the high-profile couple works through the complexities of their separation.

Despite their decision to part ways earlier this summer, Affleck and Lopez have maintained a civil demeanor in public, recently reuniting at their children's back-to-school event in Los Angeles.

However, sources confirm that the divorce is still on track, with no plans for reconciliation.

The couple's financial disputes have complicated the divorce process. Their $68 million former marital home recently faced a setback after a potential buyer backed out, delaying the division of assets.

With no prenuptial agreement in place, their combined $550 million fortune - Lopez's estimated $400 million and Affleck's $150 million - could lead to a contentious battle.

Legal experts suggest that only assets and income earned during the marriage will be considered for division, adding complexity to the ongoing negotiations.

As the divorce unfolds, Affleck and Lopez's efforts to finalize the split may be complicated by behind-the-scenes tensions over finances and property.

Lopez has 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme, from her previous marriage, while Affleck shares three children - Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12 - with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.