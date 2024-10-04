Zendaya makes candid confessions about 'DWTS'

Zendaya says she hasn't watched 'Dancing With the Stars' since participating in the show

Zendaya seemed to enjoy her tennis lessons more than the cha-cha!



During The Awardist podcast, the Challengers star revealed that she hasn’t watched Dancing with the Stars since her own time on the show, where she competed for the coveted title.

Sharing a candid reason for not tuning in to the dancing competition, Zendaya, 28, admitted that the show simply isn’t for her.

"I have not watched Dancing with the Stars since I was on it," she explained. "I didn’t really watch it before either. I don’t think I was the target demographic. My grandma loves Dancing with the Stars; that’s her bag."

The Dune actress also mentioned that she doesn’t want to relive the distressing moments of her experience.

"It was a very stressful experience. I thought I don’t think I’m going to be watching this anymore," she added.

For those who may not know, Zendaya was just 16 when she competed DWTS Season 16 in 2013, coming very close to winning.

She finished as the runner-up alongside her dance partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, with Kellie Pickler and her partner Derek Hough taking home the mirror ball trophy.