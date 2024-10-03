Rachel Zegler addresses Snow White’s name

Rachel Zegler shares her thoughts on Snow White’s name

Rachel Zegler has recently addressed Snow White’s name.



Speaking to Variety, the West Side Story actress said, “The king and queen decided to name her Snow White to remind her of her resilience,” while giving reference of her movie.

“One of the core points in our film for any young woman or young person is remembering how strong you actually are,” remarked the 23-year-old.

Rachel revealed she faced criticism after her casting was announced in 2021 for the movie as she posted on social media, saying, “I am snow white… No, I am not bleaching my skin for the role.”

The actress later deleted the post after the backlash, according to Los Angeles Times.

Elsewhere in the interview, Rachel shared her thoughts on actress and singer Brandy, a Black woman, playing the role for the first time in the 1997 TV movie, Cinderella.

“I grew up in a house where that was Cinderella,” she pointed out.

Rachel mentioned, “We watched the cartoon. But a child's mind is the most amazing thing, where it's just like, 'OK, that's Cinderella.' But the blond-haired, blue-eyed, blue-dress Cinderella from the 1950s cartoon is also Cinderella.”

“Also, Hilary Duff is Cinderella in A Cinderella Story. I was able to comprehend those things at a young age,” stated the Shazam! actress.

Meanwhile, Rachel also gave her response to the remarks she made few days ago about Snow White.

She told the outlet, “I've watched women get torn down my whole life, my whole career. We'll watch it in the election that's upcoming. We're gonna witness that for a long time, I fear.”

“Sometimes it can feel like we're going back; it certainly felt that way when that was happening,” added the actress.