Policy continuity essential for economic growth: Malaysian PM

PM Shehbaz Sharif (right) meets his Malaysian counterpart Dato' Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Islamabad on October 3, 2024. — PMO

ISLAMABAD: Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Thursday emphasised the importance of continuity of policies to foster economic growth and attract investment.

The Malaysian PM, who is on a three-day visit to Pakistan, made these comments while addressing the Pakistan-Malaysia High Level Business Dialogue in Islamabad earlier today.

Ibrahim, who also called for promoting economic ties via the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Forum, said close contacts between the business community are important to increase economic cooperation.



He also assured that Malaysia would continue its efforts to strengthen bilateral relations with Pakistan.

Following their meeting, PM Shehbaz and his Malaysian counterpart held a press conference wherein they expressed satisfaction over the historical and brotherly relations between both countries.

Both the leaders told the media persons that their discussions focused on strengthening the bilateral collaboration in multiple areas of bilateral interest as well as regional and international issues including Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

As part of the efforts to boost bilateral trade, both leaders agreed that Pakistan would export halal meat worth $200 million per annum and 100,000 metric tonnes of basmati rice to Malaysia.

Total trade between Malaysia and Pakistan stood at $1.4 billion with the trade goods included palm oil, apparel, textiles, chemical and chemical-based products, and electrics and electronic products. Among South Asian countries, Pakistan is Malaysia’s third-largest trading partner.

During the presser, PM Shehbaz said the Malaysian PM had also assured to address the discrepancies in the import of Pakistan’s rice into his country.

He said that they had a “wonderful” meeting to discuss the enhancement of trade and investment, besides exploring avenues of further cooperation in defence, tourism, agriculture, green energy, skilled labour and youth empowerment.

The premier said both sides were unanimous in believing that the two countries would collectively find new heights in trade and investment cooperation for a bright future for two nations.

Later, during a special investiture ceremony, President Asif Ali Zardari conferred the award of Nishan-e-Pakistan upon PM Ibrahim in recognition of his support for Islamic causes and for being a great friend of Pakistan.

Pakistan, Malaysia reaffirm resolve to enhance bilateral cooperation

Earlier during the one-on-one meeting in Islamabad, the two premiers underscored the rich history of close bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

They discussed a wide range of bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest including those being faced by the Muslim Ummah.



They also touched upon the mechanisms to enhance bilateral cooperation to achieve concrete results in these areas.